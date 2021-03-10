Clear

Gordon and Reed selected to IFCA North/South All-Star game

Wabash Valley will have two players in annual high school football game

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Wabash Valley will have two players in this years Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star game. Northview's Illias Gordon and Washington's Trey Reed were selected as South All-Stars. This years game is set to take place in July.

