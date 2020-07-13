Gold Division wins 16th annual WVFCA All-Star game

The Gold Division beat the Black Division 14-0 Monday in the 16th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game. The contest marked the first football game in the state of Indiana since the Coronavirus shut down sports in March.
Jul 13, 2020
