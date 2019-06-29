Clear

Gold Division wins 15th WVFCA All-Star game

Gold Division wins 42-3

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Gold Division beat the Black Division 42-3 in the 15th annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
A Hot Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WVFCA All-Star game

Image

Creepy Crawly Fest

Image

Gears for Grunts Car Show

Image

Cookout supports babies and families

Image

Firecracker 5K

Image

New penalties for distracted driving

Image

Drivers prepare for gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Taxpayers discuss ways to save money

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Turning Point Education Center celebrates 100+ graduates

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them