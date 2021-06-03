Geremy Guerrero named All-American

Indiana State senior Geremy Guerrero has been one of the top pitchers this year in college baseball. He's gone 10-1, with a 1.93 era to earn Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
ISU senior one of the top pitchers in college baseball this year
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 10:50 PM
