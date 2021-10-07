Gentry Warrick shining for state ranked Linton volleyball

The Linton volleyball team is 25-3 and ranked fourth in the state in 2A. Leading the way is senior Gentry Warrick. The Miami of Ohio Commit is in the top 25 in the state in kills and blocks.
Miami of Ohio commit leads Lady Miners in blocks and kills
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 11:41 PM
