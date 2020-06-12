Garzolini one of top pro style QB's in state of Indiana

QB Hit List has South Vermillion's Anthony Garzolini has the third best pro style QB in the 2022 class in the state of Indiana. The Wildcat has had a big offseason. He was named MVP at the QB Universe Camp. Garzolini also earned a invite to the prestigious Elite 11.
South Vermillion QB ranked third in junior class
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 10:37 PM
