Gage Bobe heading to UE as a preferred walk-on

South Knox senior Gage Bobe will be continuing his basketball career in college at the University of Evansville. The guard will be a preferred walk-on with the Aces.
This past season he averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assist a game. He shot 43 percent on three's. Bobe is a very good shooter. He holds the single-game record for three's with seven and finished second all-time in school history in three-pointers made.
Bobe joins Mitch Patton as just the second South Knox boys basketball player to play division one basketball.
