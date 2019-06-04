Clear

Gage Bobe heading to UE as a preferred walk-on

South Knox guard to play for the Aces

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 11:40 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

South Knox senior Gage Bobe will be continuing his basketball career in college at the University of Evansville. The guard will be a preferred walk-on with the Aces.

This past season he averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assist a game.  He shot 43 percent on three's. Bobe is a very good shooter. He holds the single-game record for three's with seven and finished second all-time in school history in three-pointers made. 

Bobe joins Mitch Patton as just the second South Knox boys basketball player to play division one basketball.

