Gage Baker overcomes mental illiness and depression to become All-Star

This Friday Eastern Greene graduate Gage Baker will play in the prestigious Indiana North/South All-Star football game. Its impressive Baker has earned an All-Star spot, after overcoming mental illness and depression. It was so bad for Gage, that the summer before his junior year he almost quit on life. He says football saved his life.
