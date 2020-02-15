GBB: North Central Advances thanks to an Incredible Fourth Quarter Comeback

Thanks to Junior Averi Davidson's clutch three point shooting, North Central erases a 10 point deficit to comeback and beat Bethesda Christian by a final 56-53.
It's the Lady Thunderbirds first Regional win since 1986.
