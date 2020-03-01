The Lady Miners set four 2A State Final records as they beat the Frankton Eagles.
Most Points in a Quarter - 27
Most Points in a Half - 47
Fewest Points Allowed - 28
Largest Margin of Victory - 42
Related Content
- GBB: Miners Set Four New 2A State Finals Records
- GBB: Lady Miners Set Records as they claim the 2A Crown
- GBB: Lions Set 1A State Finals Record
- GBB: Loogootee Prepares Semi-State
- 2A North Daviess sectional
- Linton falls in 2A state title game
- Miners playing for Jaden Chambers
- GBB: Teutopolis vs. Paris
- GBB: Paris Remains Unbeaten
- GBB: Linton Prepares for Sem-State
Scroll for more content...