Loogootee will be taking on Greenwood Christian Academy Saturday in the 1A Jasper Semi-State.
Related Content
- GBB: Loogootee Prepares Semi-State
- GBB: Loogootee Wins First Regional Since 2002
- GBB: Linton Prepares for Sem-State
- GBB: Big 4th Quarter Pushes Loogootee Past Trinity Lutheran
- GBB: Teutopolis vs. Paris
- GBB: Paris Remains Unbeaten
- Washington edges past Loogootee
- 1A Loogootee sectional
- Loogootee volleyball sweeps Jasper
- Volleyball: Loogootee vs. Shoals
Scroll for more content...