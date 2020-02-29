GBB: Lady Miners Set Records as they claim the 2A Crown

Linton came out red hot to start this contest and never looked back. The Miners set four Class 2A State Title Game records (Most Points in a Half, Most points in a Quarter, Largest Margin of Victory, and Fewest Points Allowed) as they take care of Frankton 70-28 to win their program's first State Title.
