Covington picks up the conference win as they beat Riverton Parke 53-34.
Related Content
- GBB: Covington vs. Riverton Parke
- Northview tops Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke swats Turkey Run
- Seeger takes down Riverton Parke
- Paris volleyball beats Riverton Parke
- Riverton Parke baseball beats Parke Heritage
- Christian Covington football career over
- Virostko leads Riverton Parke to Banks win
- West Vigo beats Riverton Parke at Classic
- West Vigo boys win at Riverton Parke
Scroll for more content...