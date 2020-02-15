GBB: Big 4th Quarter Pushes Loogootee Past Trinity Lutheran

Thanks to a 17-1 run in the Fourth Quarter, Loogootee ends Trinity Lutheran season by a final 61-43.
The Lady Lions are one step closer to their first Regional Championship since 2002.
