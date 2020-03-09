Travis Connor will no longer be the Head Coach of the Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices. Connor leaves with 151 wins and four Sectional Championships in his 10 year tenure.
Related Content
- GBB: Alices Head Coach Steps Down
- Alices take down Princeton
- GBB: Teutopolis vs. Paris
- GBB: Paris Remains Unbeaten
- Alices win Vincennes Lincoln tourney
- GBB: Linton One Step Closer to Program's First Regional Title
- Marshall GBB beats Arcola; Head Coach Kathy Miller gets win #500
- GBB: Paris vs. Champaign Central
- GBB: Covington vs. Riverton Parke
- GBB: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Sullivan
Scroll for more content...