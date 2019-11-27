From Nigeria to Indiana State, Chris Agbo has overcome a lot to play basketball

Indiana State junior basketball player Chris Agbo came to Terre Haute with a background unlike many Sycamores. He grew up in Nigeria. At times his family didn't have food, water or even eletricity.

Agbo didn't start playing basketball until the age of 13. He was a quick learner and knew the game might be able to help him. Five years ago he left his family behind in Nigeria to come to America. He played prep basketball in Georiga. Then community college where Indiana State found him.

The junior is in his first year with the Sycamores. He's been playing limited minutes off the bench. Agbo hasn't seen his mom, dad, three brothers or sister in five years. He's doing all he can to help them back in Nigeria. He's been sending a portion of his scholarship checks to his family.