Coming into the season Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing had a lot of praise for his freshman Julian Larry. Through four games the point guard has delivered. Larry has started all four games, leading the Sycamores in assist and steals.
Point guard playing key role on ISU team
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 10:08 PM
Related Content
- Freshman Julian Larry producing early for Sycamores
- Freshman Cobie Barnes making a name for himself with Sycamores
- Romero Harris healthy and producing again for Sycamores
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Sycamores offer Lance Rees
- Sycamores offer Zoe Stewart
Scroll for more content...