Freshman Cobie Barnes making a name for himself with Sycamores

Many believed the Indiana State men's basketball team had a strong freshman class. One guy has really stood out in preseason practice in Colbie Barnes. He had 10 points in the Sycamores scrimmage Sunday against SEMO. Head Coach Greg Lansing has been impressed how quickly his freshman has been able to pick up things.
