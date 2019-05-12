TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman baseball fell to Franklin College 9-8 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Sunday at Art Nehf Field.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the matchup.
Related Content
- Franklin downs Rose-Hulman with HCAC title walk-off
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman men fall in HCAC final
- Rose-Hulman women beat Franklin to clinch share of HCAC Title
- Rose-Hulman baseball beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman opens HCAC Baseball Tourney with a win
- Rose women win HCAC, advance to playoffs
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Rose-Hulman men beat Manchester
- Rose-Hulman continues hot streak
Scroll for more content...