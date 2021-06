Several Wabash Valley bowlers will be representing the area this weekend in a prestigious event. Terre Haute South graduate David Hayes, Northview graduate Joey Price, West Vigo Viking Grace Macak and Terre Haute North Patriot Mary Brooks will be taking part in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Bowling event this weekend in Kentucky.

Just 16 boys and 16 girls make up the squad and the four members are part of the Indiana All-Stars.