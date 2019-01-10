This Friday at Lawrence North High School the Wabash Valley will have four athletes competing in the Girls Wrestling State Finals. Terre Haute South's Jaryn Strong, Terre Haute North's Virginia Graf, along with Torie Buchanan and Annalyse Dooley from West Vigo will all be chasing state titles.
Related Content
- Four local athletes set to compete in Girls Wrestling State Finals
- WRC Wrestling Tournament
- Rockville girls' season ends in regional final
- Northview advances to state finals
- West Vigo 2nd at Northview wrestling invite
- Newton volleyball ready for State Finals
- Eastern Greene advances to state finals
- Eastern Greene begins state finals week
- Seven local athletes sign to division one schools
- North Central wins semi-state, returns to state finals
Scroll for more content...