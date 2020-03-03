Four Sycamores honored by MVC

The Indiana State men's basketball team had four players honored by the MVC. Tyreke Key was named ALL-MVC First team. Jordan Barnes earned All-MVC Third team. Jake LaRavia was named All-MVC Newcomer and Freshman team and Christian Williams was named to All-MVC defensive team.
