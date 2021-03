One day after Indiana State announced they are parting ways with longtime men's basketball coach Greg Lansing, four Sycamores announced they are entering the transfer portal. Sophomores Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams, Cobie Barnes, along with redshirt freshman Jared Hankins intend to leave ISU.

LaRavia and Williams were two of the top big men in the conference. Both earned All-MVC this past season. Barnes was a key contributor off the bench. While Hankins saw limited action.