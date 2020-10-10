Foutain Central picks up their first win of the year 25-7 over North Vermillion
Falcons host the Mustangs in a WRC contest.
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 12:00 AM
Related Content
- Fountain Central gets by North Vermillion
- North Vermillion boys beat North Central
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- North Vermillion and North Central eyeing a football regional title
- South Knox, North Central and North Vermillion win sectionals
- Brownstown Central beats South Vermillion
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats North Vermillion
Scroll for more content...