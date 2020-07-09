Linton graduate Kip Fougerousse and Northview grad Braydon Tucker have been named All-Stars from the College Summer League at Grand Park. The two Indiana Hoosiers will play in the game July, 16th at Victory Field.
Two playing in College Summer League at Grand Park
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 10:56 PM
Related Content
- Fougerousse and Tucker named All-Stars
- Braydon Tucker named an South All-Star
- Kip Fougerousse named First Team All-State
- Fougerousse, Lawson named baseball all-state
- Libbi Fougerousse named TH South volleyball coach
- Braydon Tucker named First Team All-State
- Kip Fougerousse shines for Team Indiana
- Kip Fougerousse drawing interest from MLB Teams
- Kip Fougerousse receives pre-season baseball recognition
- Northview wins behind Braydon Tucker
Scroll for more content...