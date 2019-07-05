INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches' Association announced Friday the 2019 All-State teams.
Linton-Stockton junior Kip Fougerousse was named to the class 2A all-state team at third base. Fougerousse, and Indiana University baseball commit, hit for a .519 average this season with eight home runs. It's the second time Fougerousse has made all-state.
Riverton Parke junior Garrett Lawson also earned all-state honors in class A. The Panthers' first baseman and pitcher hit for a .388 batting average with 31 runs batted in.
A few other Wabash Valley baseball players earned all-state honorable mentions: Josh Pyne (2A Linton-Stockton), Cooper Terry (2A South Vermillion), and Logan Harrison (1A Riverton Parke).
Related Content
- Fougerousse, Lawson named baseball all-state
- Kip Fougerousse named First Team All-State
- Kip Fougerousse shines for Team Indiana
- Scott Lawson to be next THN baseball coach
- Kip Fougerousse not ready for baseball, hopes basketball goes couple more weeks
- ISU baseball beats Illinois State
- Makinzi Meurer named All-State
- Riverton Parke baseball hot entering state tourney
- South Vermillion baseball chasing state title dream
- De'Avion Washington named Large School All-State