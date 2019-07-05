Clear
Fougerousse, Lawson named baseball all-state

Linton's Kip Fougerousse and Riverton Parke's Garrett Lawson were both honored by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches' Association.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches' Association announced Friday the 2019 All-State teams.

Linton-Stockton junior Kip Fougerousse was named to the class 2A all-state team at third base. Fougerousse, and Indiana University baseball commit, hit for a .519 average this season with eight home runs. It's the second time Fougerousse has made all-state.

Riverton Parke junior Garrett Lawson also earned all-state honors in class A. The Panthers' first baseman and pitcher hit for a .388 batting average with 31 runs batted in. 

A few other Wabash Valley baseball players earned all-state honorable mentions: Josh Pyne (2A Linton-Stockton), Cooper Terry (2A South Vermillion), and Logan Harrison (1A Riverton Parke).

