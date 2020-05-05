Former THS star runner Jackson Bertoli working for Mets

Jackson Bertoli has gone from a standout runner to working for a professional sports organization. The Terre Haute South graduate and 2013 IHSAA Cross Country state champ recently accepted a position as a Sports Scientist with the New York Mets.
