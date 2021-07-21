Former ISU Catcher Signs with San Francisco

Former ISU Star Max Wright is continuing his baseball career after signing with the San Francisco Giants Organization on Wednesday afternoon.
Max Wright has come to terms with the Giants Organization.
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 10:47 PM
