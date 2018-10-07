Clear
Football sectional draw announced

Posted By: Casey Miller

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The IHSAA announced Sunday the first round pairings for the 2018 Indiana high school football state tournament. The sectional draw for each team in the Wabash Valley can be found below.

Class 5A Sectional 16 (4 teams)
G1: Terre Haute South Vigo at Terre Haute North Vigo.
G2: Castle at Evansville North.
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

Class 4A Sectional 24 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Boonville at Evansville Bosse.
G2: Evansville Harrison at Jasper.
G3: Northview at Owen Valley.
G4: Evansville Reitz at Evansville Central.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 3A Sectional 30 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Greencastle at Danville Community.
G2: South Vermillion at Tri‐West Hendricks.
G3: Sullivan at West Vigo.
G4: Monrovia at Brown County.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Class 3A Sectional 32 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Pike Central at Vincennes Lincoln.
G2: Princeton Community at Evansville Memorial.
G3: Mt. Vernon at Heritage Hills.
G4: Gibson Southern at Washington.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 2A Sectional 40 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Linton‐Stockton at Forest Park.
G2: North Posey at Evansville Mater Dei.
G3: South Spencer at Southridge.
G4: Tell City at North Knox.
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

Class A Sectional 47 (7 teams)
First Round
G1: Riverton Parke at North Vermillion.
G2: Parke Heritage at Covington.
G3: Fountain Central at Attica.
Semifinals
G4: Seeger at G1 Winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

Class A Sectional 48 (7 teams)
First Round
G1: North Daviess at Tecumseh.
G2: Eastern Greene at Rock Creek Academy.
G3: West Washington at Springs Valley.
Semifinals
G4: North Central (Farmersburg) at G1 Winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

