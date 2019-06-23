Football all-star practice kicks off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the Wabash Valley's top high school football seniors retook the field once again to prepare for the annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star showcase.
The Sunday session was the first practice as part of a week-long all-star event. The actual all-star game will be held on Saturday, June 29th at Indiana State's Memorial Stadium.
Click on the video to hear from some of the players on the significance of strapping up once again.
