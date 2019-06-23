Clear

Football all-star practice kicks off

Some of the Wabash Valley's top high school football seniors retook the field once again to prepare for the annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star showcase.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the Wabash Valley's top high school football seniors retook the field once again to prepare for the annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star showcase. 

The Sunday session was the first practice as part of a week-long all-star event. The actual all-star game will be held on Saturday, June 29th at Indiana State's Memorial Stadium.

