After Friday's game against Sullivan, Senior QB Dane Andrews has set a new school record for Passing Touchdowns in a Single Season.
Andrews has thrown 20 TD's so far and still has at least two more games this season counting the final regular season game and the first round of Sectionals.
Related Content
- Football: Andrews Sets New Passing TD's Record
- Late TD pass lifts Missouri State past Indiana State
- Keys 4 TDs spark Indiana State past Eastern Illinois, 55-41
- Casey's record-setting half pushes past Northview
- Andrew Luck throws at Colts minicamp
- Kassidy Kellett sets school record in Northview win over West Vigo
- Sycamore football signs 26
- ISU football opens camps
- Northview-THN football preview
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
Scroll for more content...