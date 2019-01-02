SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first round of the Greene County Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up Wednesday at White River Valley.
Click on the video to see highlights from all four games.
Shakamak def. Eastern Greene, 60-54.
Linton def. Lighthouse Christian, 97-31.
Eminence def. White River Valley, 55-48.
Bloomfield def. North Central (Farmersburg), 60-28.
Related Content
- First round of the Greene County Invitational
- Linton wins Greene County Invite, Eastern takes third
- West Vigo wins tennis invite
- South tennis wins Braves Invite
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Eastern Greene beats Eminence
- West Vigo 2nd at Northview wrestling invite
- Siples, Kesler win Chad Smith invite
- Eastern Greene vs North Central
- Eastern Greene beats North Knox
Scroll for more content...