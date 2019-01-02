SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first round of the Greene County Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up Wednesday at White River Valley.

Click on the video to see highlights from all four games.

Shakamak def. Eastern Greene, 60-54.

Linton def. Lighthouse Christian, 97-31.

Eminence def. White River Valley, 55-48.

Bloomfield def. North Central (Farmersburg), 60-28.