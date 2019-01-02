Clear

First round of the Greene County Invitational

The first round of the Greene County Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up Wednesday at White River Valley.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first round of the Greene County Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up Wednesday at White River Valley.

Click on the video to see highlights from all four games.

Shakamak def. Eastern Greene, 60-54.

Linton def. Lighthouse Christian, 97-31.

Eminence def. White River Valley, 55-48.

Bloomfield def. North Central (Farmersburg), 60-28.

