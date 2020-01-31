Casey-Westfield beat Olney 48-39 to win LIC tourney title. Marshall knocked off Robinson 69-57 to take third in the LIC. Newton beat Lawrenceville 53-51 to win the LIC consolation title.
Related Content
- Final day of LIC Tourney
- Olney girls advance on in LIC tourney
- Paris girls advance in LIC Tourney
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- Paris wins LIC girls tourney title
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
- Casey, Marshall, Robinson advance in LIC tourney
- Casey-Westfield advances to LIC tourney championship
- Robinson advances to LIC tourney title game
- Flora beats Red Hill at LIC Tourney
Scroll for more content...