Several Wabash Valley local tennis players competed Tuesday in the IHSAA individual singles and doubles tourney at Crawfordsville.

West Vigo's number one doubles team of Brandon Dailey and Gavin McCoy fell in two sets to Fountain Central's Carter Merryman and Brayden Prickett.

Terre Haute North's Mark Hankins faced Sullivan's Houston Feree in the singles draw. Ferre won in three sets, 2-1 over Hankins.