Expectations high this year for South Vermillion football

The South Vermilion football team returns as many as 16 starters from their team that went 7-5 one season ago and loss in the sectional finals. The Wildcats believe they have a team that can contend for a WRC title.
Wildcats coming off 7-5 campaign
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 10:38 PM
