Expectations high for TH North basketball

After back to back losing season the Terre Haute North boys basketball team this season will be looking to return to the Patriot way. North returns a ton of experience, including four starters.
Patriots return a ton of experience
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 7:03 PM
