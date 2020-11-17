Expectations high for Parke Heritage basketball

The Parke Heritage boys basketball team has a chance to be one of the top teams in 2A this season. The Wolves won their first sectional in program history last year and return four starters this year, including their top two scorers in sophomore Christian Johnson and Connor Davis.
Wolves return four starters
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:36 PM
