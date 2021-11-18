Clear

Expectations high again for Linton boys basketball

Miners have had nine straight seasons of 20 or more wins

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Linton boys basketball team should once again be one of the top teams in Class 2A. The have one of the top juniors in the state in Joey Hart Junior. Along with two other really good players in Braden Walters and Logan Webb.

