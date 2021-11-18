The Linton boys basketball team should once again be one of the top teams in Class 2A. The have one of the top juniors in the state in Joey Hart Junior. Along with two other really good players in Braden Walters and Logan Webb.
Miners have had nine straight seasons of 20 or more wins
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:12 PM
Related Content
- Expectations high for Linton boys basketball
- Expectations high again for Linton boys basketball
- Expectations high for Marshall boys basketball team
- Linton boys beat WRV
- Linton boys beat Marshall
- Expectations high again for Linton football
- Expectations high again for Linton football
- Casey-Westfield boys basketball ready for high expectations
- Linton basketball model of consistency
- Barr-Reeve/Linton Basketball scrimmage
Scroll for more content...