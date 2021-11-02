Evan Austin Interview on Evan Austin Day

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed that November 2, 2021 will hence forth be known as Paralympic Gold Medalist Evan Austin Day. Evan caught up with Sports 10's Marty Ledbetter before the ceremony to reflect on how we got here.
Terre Haute's native son returns home for a proclamation in his honor.
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 11:23 PM
