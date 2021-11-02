Evan Austin was honored with a proclamation from Mayor Duke Bennett making November 2, 2021 Evan Austin Day. Evan recently won Gold and Bronze at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. He spoke about how overcoming obstacles and surrounding himself with people who always believe and support him helped him achieve his goal of coming home an Olympic Medalist.
The City of Terre Haute honored former Terre Haute South Brave and Indiana State Sycamore.
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 11:48 PM
