Etling patiently waiting for playing time in NFL

Former Terre Haute South quarterback Danny Etling is preparing for his fourth season in the NFL. Etling is a backup QB for the Seahawks. After stints on the Patriots and Falcons practice squad the Terre Haute native is looking to make Seattle's active roster this season.
Former THS QB on the Seahawks roster
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 10:49 PM
