Etling host football camp for area players

On Monday more than 250 area high school kids took part in the Danny Etling football camp at Terre Haute South High School. The former South Brave and current Seahawks QB hosted a free camp for the area. He brought with him several NFL players including Raiders tight end Roster Moreau, Falcons defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, along with former college and NFL coach Cam Cameron.
Former THS star and Seahawks QB hosted high school camp
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 10:59 PM
