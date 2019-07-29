Etling doing whatever the Patriots ask of him

During the first week of the New England Patriots training camp former Terre Haute South star Danny Etling has been in the spotlight for switching from QB to wide receiver. Etling says he'll do whatever the Pats ask of him.
