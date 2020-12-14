Essy Latu earns MVC Newcomer of the Week

For the first time in her career Essy Latu has been named the MVC Newcomer of the Week. The ISU junior hit six three's and scored 18 points in a win last week over Western Illinois.
Sycamore junior scored 18 points in a win last week
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 11:11 PM
