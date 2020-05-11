Ernie Thompson returns to IU 29 years after playing career to graduate

In 1991 Ernie Thompson left IU for the NFL. He played a few seasons in the league with the Rams and Chiefs, but he always knew he has unfiished business at Indiana. This past year Thompson took care of that business. He returned to Bloomington for the 2019-2020 school year to complete is final year of college. Under the Hoosier for Life program, Thompson was able to complete his need courses to graudate. This past Saturday at the age of 50 he earned a degree from IU in Liberal Studies.
