Erica Arnold leaving North Central for Lincoln Trail

North Central softball coach Erica Arnold has stepped down. She heading to Lincoln Trail College to be the associate head coach for the Statesmen softball program.

In nine years Arnold guided North Central to a 189-62 record. Under her the Lady T-Birds won five sectionals, three regionals, two semi-states and made two state finals appearance. In 2015 North Central won the 2A state championship. It remains the only state title in school history in any sport.