South Vermillion freshman is one of the top CrossFit athletes in the state

South Vermillion freshman Emily Meyer is a cheerleader for the Wildcats and a standout in the pool, but its another competition that she really shines at. The 14-year-old is number one in the state of Indiana in the girls 14-15 age division for CrossFit.
