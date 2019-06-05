Elizabeth Tindera proud of historic tennis run to state finals

Freshman Elizabeth Tindera is the first South Vermillion tennis player to make the state finals. She'll put her 15-1 record on the line Friday in the individual state tourney in the quarterfinal round at state.
