It's been a rollercoaster tennis season for Elizabeth Tindera. The South Vermillion freshman is the first tennis player in school history to advance to the state finals, but she's played this year without her father. He passed away suddenly in November. Tindera's dad served as her tennis coach. She's not only wanting to win state for herself, but her dad.
Related Content
- Elizabeth Tindera playing for her dad this season
- Elizabeth Tindera proud of historic tennis run to state finals
- Greg Lansing enjoys Sycamores playing in early season tournaments
- Miners playing for Jaden Chambers
- Sullivan wins season opener
- Princeton ends Washington's season
- ISU men's basketball to play Colorado
- Ashley Taia signs to play in Australia
- Sullivan loses sectional on final play
- Jaylen Minnett playing great for IUPUI
Scroll for more content...