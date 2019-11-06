Eli Royal dedicates career game for his late grandpa

Last Friday the South Vermillion football team won back to back sectional games for the first time since 2004. Senior Eli Royal was key in the win with 13 catches for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns. Royal dedicated the game to his late grandpa George Royal Junior, who passed away three days before the game.
